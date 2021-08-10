Cuba Recalls Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki





Havana, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled on Monday the atomic bombardment of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, at the orders of the United States administration.



No one could justify the two bombs which, in an act of open terrorism against senior citizens, women and children were launched by the United States against Hiroshima and Nagasaki, wrote the head of state on his Twitter account.



Meanwhile, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also used his Twitter account to condemn the atomic attack which now call for a restless action to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.



The Cuban Foreign Minister referred to current efforts to promote the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as a way for the total elimination of such arsenals.



Considered the only nuclear attack ever in history, the two bombs launched against the Japanese cities claimed over 200 thousand lives.