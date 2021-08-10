Cuban President Welcomes Olympic Delegation Back Home





Havana, Aug 9 (ACN) Cuban President and top Communist Party Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the island’s athletes who contested Tokyo’s Olympics after taking the 14 position by countries.



“You have the acknowledgement and admiration of all our people for the sports feat you have done,” said Diaz-Canel, who noted that amidst the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic the Cuban athletes gave the right response: a small island nation resulted the best selection in the board of medals, according to the proportion of the number of athletes per inhabitants.



Two-Time Olympic Champ boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz spoke on behalf of the 69-member Olympic delegation to express that all of them performed with dignity and honor. “Even more than a 14 position achieved after facing rivals from developed nations, we all were committed to honor our homeland in each and every performance, with willingness, eagerness and compromise to get a good result. Neither the US blockade nor the COVID-19 pandemic could stop us in Tokyo,” said the boxer.

