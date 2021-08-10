Diaz-Canel presides over exchange with the legal sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) The first secretary of the central committee of the communist party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, presides over today in Havana an exchange with representatives of the legal sector, including academicians and students.



On Twitter, the Presidency of the Republic reported that the meeting is the continuity of a steady dialogue with different sectors of economic and social life in a participatory action.



According to the Presidency, the exchange addressed proposals for the participation of the central legal bodies in the regulations of the branches and other entities for the advice and training of jurists and cadres.