Nicaraguan Donation Arrives in Cuba





Havana, Aug 6 (ACN) Nicaragua’s Augusto Cesar Sandino merchant ship docked at the Cuban western harbor of Mariel Friday afternoon with a donation from the government and people of that Central American nation in solidarity with the Cuban people.



The shipment brought 30 food containers aimed at helping the Cuban people face the current health emergency and the impact by the stiffened US sanctions against the Caribbean island nation.



During the welcoming ceremony at the Mariel Harbor Containers Terminal, the minister of the Cuban Science, Technology and The Environment, Elba Rosa Perez, conveyed the gratefulness of the Cuban people and government for the gesture of solidarity.



The Nicaraguan gesture joins other shipments sent by countries like Russia, China, Mexico and Bolivia.