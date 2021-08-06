Cuban leadership insists on protection of health personnel against COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in this capital, said today that the country's leadership insists on the need to continue guaranteeing the protection of health personnel in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.



During the meeting of the Temporary Working Group (GTT), the political leader reiterated the importance of continuing to create capacities to hospitalize children and other vulnerable people, in view of the disease's contagion rates, a task in which systematic progress is being made in the city, reports the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper.



As is traditional in these meetings, he read out the people's opinions for the directors of the spheres involved to act on them, which are related to the functioning of the health system in some municipalities, sanitary intervention, food distribution and non-compliance with hygienic standards, insisting on the need to act against violators.



In addition, representatives of the Directorate of Domestic Trade informed about the free delivery of modules donated by friendly countries, which contain about eight kilograms of products, such as rice, vegetables, pasta and sugar, but the packages are not uniform, even in the same market or warehouse may contain different lines or formats.



The first municipalities to receive them are La Lisa, Cotorro and Centro Habana, in which progress is still being made, while this Thursday distribution began in Regla.



Similarly, the organized, regulated and rationed sale of meat, food and toiletries in the stores of TRD and CIMEX chains was favorably evaluated, based on citizens' criteria, through the presentation of consumers' passbooks and identity cards, a measure with which many workers and citizens in general have greater access to offers, explained Reinaldo García Zapata, Governor of the city.



At the close of this Wednesday, Havana added another 1,461 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 and the territories with greater epidemiological complexity are Marianao, Centro Habana, Old Havana, La Lisa, Cotorro, Boyeros, Diez de Octubre, Guanabacoa, Playa, East Havana, Cerro and Arroyo Naranjo.