Caribbean Community Urges Washington to Respect Cuba





Havana, July 28 (ACN) The Caribbean Community—Caricom—reiterated its rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and urged Washington to respect the rights of the Caribbean nation and its people.



Caricom made its demand in a letter recently addressed to US President Joe Biden by Antigua and Barbuda Premier Gaston Browne, who chairs the regional organization, according several Caribbean online papers.



Browne said that “Caricom has been, and remains troubled by the circumstances in Cuba where there is a shortage of food, medicines and other basic needs that results, significantly, from the long-standing US trade embargo and the more recent punitive measures imposed by the previous US administrations” as cited by many Caribbean media outlets https://bit.ly/3zIGptq



The reports cite the letter by the Caricom Chairman by saying “that the US trade and economic embargo against Cuba has been in place for 61 years and that It has run its course. Caricom sincerely believes that it should be lifted so that all the rights to which the Cuban state and its people are entitled can be respected and upheld. Under a previous US administration of which you were a part, significant strides were made in this direction, and could be advanced to beneficial effect,” Browne told the US President, https://bit.ly/3xaJJvM



“Strong and mutually beneficial relations” have been developed between Cuba and the Caribbean countries over a 49 year period and Caricom regards “Cuba and its people as a valuable and respected member of our family of Caribbean nations,” said the Caricom chairman as cited by other regional newspapers which echoed the letter sent to Joe Biden on July 26. https://bit.ly/3zM00sN