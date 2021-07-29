Food Donations on the Tables of Cuban Families





Havana, July 28 (ACN) Cuban Domestic Trade Minister Betsy Diaz announced the free delivery to Cuban families of foodstuffs recently received as donations from sister nations.



The food deliveries will mainly include rice, pasta, beans and sugar, according to a Tweet by ACN’s reporter Fidel Rendon.



The minister said the food delivery has already been guarantee for 3.8 million households, while other products will also be distributed in several territories.



Speaking to reporters, the government official thanked the friendly nations for their contribution to the Cuban people amidst the spread of the pandemic and the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.