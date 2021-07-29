Cuba continues production of induction stoves





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) With the support of China, Cuba began to produce induction stoves, which represent a 30 % saving in relation to those that are traditionally used in Cuban homes.



The production of this equipment in Cuba is carried out with components from China, which is the island's second largest trading partner and one of the main suppliers of technical assistance to the island’s entities, Granma newspaper reported.



According to Granma, quoting the Chinese news agency Xinhua, by 2021, Cuba will have placed some 5,000 induction stoves on the domestic market, out of a plan of 130,000 for a four-year period.



This production plan is aimed at encouraging the saving of electric energy in a context characterized by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States.



It is expected that by the second quarter of 2021, the Electronic Industry Enterprise Comandante Camilo Cienfuegos will start the production of household appliances, such as blender-mixers, automatic washing machines and remote controls for televisions.