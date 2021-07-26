Díaz-Canel congratulates Cubans on National Rebellion Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) Congratulations, Cubans all! Thank you, dear friends of the world! It's already the 26th, wrote this Monday on Twitter the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on the occasion of the celebration of the National Rebellion Day.



In his message on that social network, the Cuban leader reiterated his call for peace, work, unity and moving forward together, and used the hashtag #MiMoncadaesHoy.



Since July 26, 1953 Cuba has paid tribute to the Centenary Generation, the one that confronted the dictatorship of dictator Fulgencio Batista, and sought to make social, political and economic changes in the country.



The assaults 68 years ago to the Moncada Barracks, in Santiago de Cuba, and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Bayamo, initiated the uprising that would lead to the subsequent victory of January 1, 1959.