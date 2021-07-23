Prime Minister exchanges with Centro Habana authorities





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Cuba´s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero exchanged with authorities of the municipality of Centro Habana on the epidemiological situation, one of the most complex in the province.



Through a message on Twitter, Marrero commented that they discussed strategies to alleviate the current scenario, with an integral approach that contemplates the people as the center of any analysis.



Among the issues addressed -he said- were included territorial plans, the main social services, all from the community as a fundamental space.



I exchanged today in the afternoon with authorities of Centro Habana, one of the most complex municipalities of the Capital, where we evaluated ideas and projects with the aim of increasing community work, boosting plans and improving the quality of services for the people, the Prime Minister wrote on the social network.



Centro Habana, north of the capital, registered this Wednesday 93 new positives to the new coronavirus, all contacts of previously confirmed cases; since the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba it has been one of the most affected municipalities due to the particular state of its population background, where horizontal and vertical citadels and its socio-demographic characteristics abound.