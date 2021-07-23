Non-Aligned Movement supports Cuba in the face of U.S. aggressions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The Non-Aligned Movement declared its support of Cuba in the face of the political-communication campaign orchestrated by the U.S. government, according to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



NAM Coordinating Bureau -at a meeting held in New York- condemned and rejected the attempts to destabilize the Caribbean nation, as well as to interfere in its internal affairs.



It described as a flagrant violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law the actions that continuously incite disorder in Cuba.



Meanwhile, NAM denounced the multiple and negative impacts of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States against Cuba for six decades and intensified in times of pandemic and called for its immediate lifting, the note added.



It also highlighted the fact that Cuba is the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to have a vaccine approved for use in the fight against COVID-19, reached in the midst of terrible and suffocating economic sanctions from the White House.



NAM is a mechanism for political coordination, made up of 120 members of which Cuba is a founder.