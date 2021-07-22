University in central Cuba graduates new professionals from Angola and Haiti







CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) The University of Camagüey (UC) “Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz” graduated 34 new professionals from Angola and Haiti, nations with which Cuba has friendly relations and education cooperation agreements.



The graduates represent a valuable force for those countries in the fields of Veterinary Medicine, Law, Electrical Engineering, Architecture, Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering, according to UC’s website.



Dayana Figueredo Stewart, head of the International Students Department, said that it has been a different, non-presential process due to COVID-19, but no less rigorous than usual.



“The students submitted their diploma thesis online and two members of a team made up of their tutors, opponents and jury members evaluated them and gave them the relevant grades,” she added.



In the first university established in Cuba after the triumph of the Revolution, the foreign scholarship holders received a general preparation through scientific, cultural and sports activities.