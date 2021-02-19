Cuba creates National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urban Development





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) The Executive Committee of the Cuban Council of Ministers approved the creation of the National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urbanism, which will assume the current Institute of Physical Planning, and will be an Agency of the Central State Administration (OACE by its Spanish acronym).



According to a statement published on the official site of the Presidency of the country, the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, announced the news during a working meeting on the priorities of the physical planning system for the current year.



The head of government specified that the National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urbanism will be vertically subordinated to municipal and provincial physical planning directorates, an internationally accepted structure.



Its establishment as a new OACE constitutes a structural, functional and organizational change to facilitate that everything approved in its scope of jurisdiction is within the framework of the regulations, he emphasized.



The new Institute will have among its main functions to enforce the territorial and urban planning plans approved by the Council of Ministers, as a guide for the development of each territory.



It is also responsible for advancing in the new urban program, coastal settlements and regulations for their adaptation to climate change, as well as concluding the updating and computerization of the Urban Registry.



Other important tasks include efficiently executing its role in the new policy approved for self-employment, and simplifying and facilitating procedures for the population.



Also, the Institute will have to eliminate the remaining constructions on the dunes of the beaches, and to face and alert the problems associated with the uncontrolled and illegal internal migration.



Marrero Cruz highlighted among the missions of the National Institute of Territorial Planning and Urbanism to strengthen the role of the municipality in these matters.