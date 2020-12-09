About a hundred countries attend the Cuba 2020 Business Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 9 (ACN) Over 1,240 representatives from 93 nations attended the Cuba 2020 Business Forum, an event in which the country is promoting business with foreign investment as well as export of goods and services.



When opening the on line event, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, noted that the most represented nations in the Forum are India, China, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Venezuela.

At the meeting, Malmierca presented the new Foreign Investment Business Opportunities Portfolio, with 503 projects (119 related to oil exploitation and 131 to tourism).

Those businesses worth US$ 12.7 billion, he said.

Likewise, the minister announced the publication of Cuba's exportable goods and services for the 2020-2022 period, including traditional products such as rum and cigars, and innovations such as fruits and vegetables.

Malmierca also stressed the significance of foreign-owned investments for the country amid the economic recession as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the new sanctions implemented on Cuba as part of the US blockade.