Cuba participates in online event Américas Accesible





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) The Computer and Electronics Youth Clubs are participating from Wednesday through November 27 in the online event Américas Accesible, under the theme "Information and Communication Technology for All".



Organized by the International Telecommunications Union, Americas Accessible aims to create fair and equitable opportunities, treating the accessibility of Information Technology for people with disabilities as a cross-cutting development issue.



In this seventh edition of the meeting, focused on the importance of promoting accessibility policies, Cuba will present what is being done in the country in terms of computerization of society, associated with people with disabilities, and publish the official website of the Youth Clubs.



In addition, the Cuban institution will address the treatment and possibilities it offers in its facilities to accessibility and inclusion within people with some kind of disability, especially during this year, when humanity has been threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic.



During the first day of the program, Pablo Julio Pla Feria, general director of the Computer and Electronics Youth Club, emphasized the wide range of computer products for people with disabilities, and the way these have become spaces for their free expression and development.



With the rise of new technologies, tools have been created that allow people with disabilities to have an autonomous life, to communicate in other ways, to enjoy new forms of leisure, vocational enhancement, education and participation.



In this year, the Youth Clubs have developed more than 12 thousand activities linked to different social sectors, mainly through online platforms, due to the social isolation resulting from the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, among them Talented girls and technologies, Disability is not an obstacle for life, Creative women events and Educational centers and technologies.



