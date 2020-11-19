Cuban FM ratifies significance of monetary ordering





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 19 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, assured Thursday on Twitter that the process of monetary ordering will contribute to the advance of the updating of the economic and social model of the country.



According to the Cuban diplomat, its implementation in the social context will allow to eliminate undue gratuities, as well as to favor the development of labor productivity and a greater efficiency of the productive forces.



He also stressed that the monetary and exchange rate unification will facilitate the process of analysis and allocation of subsidies to the needy.



Cuba has already announced a process of monetary and exchange regulation that, according to Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, will allow unlocking many of the issues that currently do not allow the progress of other measures to update the Cuban economic and social model.



In this regard, Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that no one will be abandoned, since the principle of preserving the conquests of the Revolution, which are established in the Constitution, is being fulfilled.