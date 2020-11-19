Havana Club S.A remove plastic dispenser from some of its products





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 18 (ACN) Havana Club International S.A. has begun to remove the plastic dispenser from some of its products, to be in line with its sustainability and responsibility strategy that calls for less use of this material.



A press release offered by Havana Club explains that this is a gradual process to be extended until 2025, so that the plastic elements involved in the company's production process will be reduced.



This decision responds to one of the commitments of the world-renowned entity to reduce the impact on the environment, as well as to make some of its productions more profitable.



The dispenser is eliminated in the midst of a context marked by significant delays in the arrival in Cuba of the essential raw material for producing and packaging Havana Club rum.



This delay is precisely one of the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government against Cuba.



The brand preferred to continue bottling its rums so as not to affect customers and consumers, and adopted the measure of removing the dispenser from the standard line of products: Havana Club Anejo Blanco, Havana Club Anejo 3 Anos and Havana Club Anejo Especial.