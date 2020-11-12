Cuba reports 58 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 58 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,487 in the country.



Thirty-two of the new positive cases were autochthonous and the rest, 26, were imported (11 locals and 15 foreigners); 31 of the total were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 26 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the remaining one, while 43 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.



430 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 428 of them show a stable clinical evolution, there are 1 in serious and another one in critical conditions; Cuba totals 131 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 6,924 discharges (93 yesterday).