Diaz-Canel praises innovative contribution of Cuban university



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, highlighted today the universities contribution to innovation, regarding the production of ecological cement at the Central University Marta Abreu de Las Villas (UCLV).



In a message published on his Twitter account, the president recognized as another solution to the country's productive problems the launch of an experimental plant in that house of higher studies, located in the central province of Villa Clara.

After several months of testing, the plant began producing ecological low carbon cement (LC3), which opens up the possibilities to expand the use of a highly demanded resource in building houses and construction materials, according to Granma newspaper.

The small manufacturing unit produces about four tons of LC3 per day, and intends to double that figure in full production, José Fernando Martirena, director of the Center for Research and Development of Structures and Materials at the UCLV, told the newspaper.

The advantages of low carbon cement include a lower manufacturing cost compared to the well-known P-35, as well as the reduction between 20 and 30 percent of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

In addition, with small investments, the current quantities of Portland cement can be doubled very easily and in the existing lines in Cuba, reaching similar or superior properties to this.