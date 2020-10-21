Cuban lawmakers meet to analyze four new draft bills



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) Lawmakers of the National People's Power Assembly of Cuba (ANPP) are studying four draft bills that will be submitted for approval at the Parliament's ordinary session on October 28.



The parliamentarians, who will meet virtually, will learn elements related to the Law on Foreign Service, the Law on the Organization and Functioning of the Council of Ministers, the Law on the Revocation of Those Elected to the People's Power bodies, and the Law on the President and the Vice President of the Republic.

According to Jose Luis Toledo, president of the ANPP Commission on Constitutional and Juridical Affairs, all four draft bills are aimed at strengthening the State's institutional organization according to the new Constitution.

The Draft Bill on the Foreign Service is an eminently organic standard through which the entire content of the issue will be organized in a hierarchical manner, in a single legal body, he noted in a press conference recently.

Meanwhile, the Draft Bill on the Organization of the Council of Ministers will govern the functioning of the Government, so it will establish the working procedures and attributions of that body, among other elements.

Regarding the Draft Bill on the Revocation of Those Elected to the People's Power Bodies, Toledo said that it responds to the need to update the legislation in force about that issue and to adjust it to the new Constitution, which has designed new structures and figures.

The Draft Bill on the President and the Vice President of the Republic also establishes the rules for the two officials to work, develops the faculties established constitutionally and plans the actions in case of replacement, among other aspects.