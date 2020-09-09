Cuba reports 82 cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 9 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 82 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,459 in the country.



By the close of Sep 8; 1,470 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care System.

All the new cases are Cubans and 75 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 7 others, while 63 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

626 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 614 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 11 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 104 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 3,727 discharges (27 yesterday).