All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
19
August Wednesday

Diaz-Canel calls to face illegalities against flora and fauna


HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called today to fight illegalities against the country's flora and fauna.

'Defending our homeland is also protecting its fauna and flora,' the president said on Twitter, where he urged to counter the smuggling of wild birds.
In March, the Council of Ministers approved the Government Plan to prevent and fight crimes and illegalities that affect forests, the flora and the wild fauna, as well as other natural resources.
During its presentation, it was said that the objective is to grant more coherence to the institutional system on those issues, so that administrative, regulatory, control and operational measures can be combined to do a more comprehensive and efficient work.
At the time, Diaz-Canel pointed out that there are illegalities such as the illegal falling and commercializing timber, poaching and illegal fishing, artisanal mining, pollution, diversion of rivers, and traffic in species, which have been visible to everybody and must be fought.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News