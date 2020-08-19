Diaz-Canel calls to face illegalities against flora and fauna



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called today to fight illegalities against the country's flora and fauna.



'Defending our homeland is also protecting its fauna and flora,' the president said on Twitter, where he urged to counter the smuggling of wild birds.

In March, the Council of Ministers approved the Government Plan to prevent and fight crimes and illegalities that affect forests, the flora and the wild fauna, as well as other natural resources.

During its presentation, it was said that the objective is to grant more coherence to the institutional system on those issues, so that administrative, regulatory, control and operational measures can be combined to do a more comprehensive and efficient work.

At the time, Diaz-Canel pointed out that there are illegalities such as the illegal falling and commercializing timber, poaching and illegal fishing, artisanal mining, pollution, diversion of rivers, and traffic in species, which have been visible to everybody and must be fought.