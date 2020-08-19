Cuba reports 74 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 74 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,482 in the country.



By the close of Aug 18; 1,297 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 74 new cases are all Cubans, 63 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in 11 of them, while 59 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

529 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 518 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 7 in serious and 4 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 88 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,863 discharges (69 yesterday).