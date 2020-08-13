Cuba reports 35 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 12 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 35 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,128 in the country.



By the close of Aug 11; 1,135 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.



All the new cases are Cubans, 26 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in 9 of them, while 19 patients were asymptomatic when tested.



534 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 528 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 4 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 88 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,504 discharges (32 yesterday).







