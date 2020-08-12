Cuba reports 47 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 47 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,093 in the country.



By the close of Aug 10; 1,049 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 11,345 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.



Forty-six of the new cases are Cubans and the remaining one is a foreigner residing in the country, 32 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in 15 of them, while 29 patients were asymptomatic when tested.



531 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 525 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 4 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 88 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,472 discharges (12 yesterday).