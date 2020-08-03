Cuba reports 24 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 24 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,670 in the country.



By the close of Aug 2; 508 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 4,862 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 24 new cases are Cubans, 16 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 3 of them, while 5 others were infected abroad; 13 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

208 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 207 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there is only one in critical condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,373 discharges (four yesterday).