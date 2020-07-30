Cuba reports 9 new cases for COVID 19, one patient in critical condition



HAVANA, Cuba, July 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 3,455 samples resulting in nine positive ones. The country accumulated 260,451 samples and 2,597 positive (1%).



At the close of July 29, 406 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 3,436 are being monitored in primary health care.

The nine diagnosed cases are Cubans. Of these, six (66.6%) were contacts of confirmed cases and three (33.3%) with a source of infection abroad.

Out of the confirmed cases, six (66.6%) were women and three (33.3%) men. The age groups affected were: 41-59 years old with four cases (44.4%), under 20 and 20-40 with two cases (22.2%) each, and over 60 with one (11.1%). Eight (88.8%) were asymptomatic.

Cuba has 153 confirmed cases (5.9%) in hospital, 152 of which (99.3%) show stable clinical evolution. There were 87 deaths (none during the day), two evacuated and 2,355 recovered patients (91%) (two discharges during the day). One patient was reported to be in critical condition.