Cuba reports 3 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, July 24 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 3 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,469 in the country.



By the close of July 23; 211 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 306 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 3 new cases are Cubans, one of them is contact of a previously confirmed case, the source of infection was not yet identified in another and the remaining one is a traveler coming from Mexico; two of them were asymptomatic when tested.

Thirty-nine patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 38 of them show a stable clinical evolution and only one is in critical condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,341 discharges (2 yesterday).