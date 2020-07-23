Cuba reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 23 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 4 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,466 in the country.
By the close of July 22; 172 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 237 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.
The 4 new cases are Cubans and from Havana, two of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in the rest (2); two of them were asymptomatic when tested.
Thirty-eight patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 37 of them show a stable clinical evolution and only one is in critical condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,339 discharges (13 yesterday).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio