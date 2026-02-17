Cuban ambassador to Italy denounces the impact of US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) Jorge Luis Cepero Aguiar, Cuban ambassador to Italy, denounced the humanitarian impact of the US administration's blockade on fuel supplies in an interview with the program "Voices of the World" on Rai Radio 1, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, Cubaminrex.

The diplomat condemned the executive order signed on January 29 by President Donald Trump, aimed at halting oil supplies to Cuba through coercion against third-party states, and described the measure as extraterritorial and contrary to international law.

Cepero Aguiar stated that accusations that Cuba represents a threat to US security or supports terrorism are baseless, and recalled that the island has been the victim of terrorist acts organized from US territory.

He acknowledged the severe impact of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade on the population, as well as the recent executive order, but asserted that the Cuban government and people will resist, as they have for more than six decades in the face of constant aggression, in defense of their right to self-determination.

The interview, conducted by journalist Cecilia Rinaldini, emphasized that the alternative to resistance would be total submission, which is unacceptable to the Caribbean nation.