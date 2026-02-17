International solidarity promotes documentary campaign Let Cuba Breathe against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) With the aim of showing the reality faced by the Cuban population in the face of the tightening of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the U.S., the documentary campaign “Let Cuba Breathe” was recently launched, reported the Cubadebate website.

The initiative, presented on February 14, consists of a series of videos that collect testimonies from doctors, patients, and families affected by the restrictions imposed by the U.S. administration.

According to its organizers, the campaign seeks to become a voice for those suffering the consequences of the executive order signed on January 29 by President Donald Trump, aimed at halting fuel supplies to the island.

Specialists described the new measures as an “economic war,” and Cuban authorities denounced them as “criminal and genocidal” actions intended to provoke social collapse by suffocating the national economy.

Each day a new documentary will premiere, featuring firsthand accounts from essential sectors of society, in contrast to the narratives that, as President Miguel Diaz-Canel pointed out, seek to deny the reality of the blockade imposed by the United States.

The campaign aims to counteract “psychological warfare” operations financed from abroad by giving voice to real people and showcasing the resilience of a Cuban people in the face of external aggression.

From Cuban civil society and journalism, “Let Cuba Breathe” joins the international condemnation of the blockade, documenting the resistance of the Cuban people and their determination not to surrender.