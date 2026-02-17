Cuba is committed to regional peace, FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, reaffirmed his country's firm commitment to nuclear disarmament and regional peace.

The minister recalled that 59 years ago the Treaty of Tlatelolco was signed, establishing Latin America and the Caribbean as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

On X, the head of Cuban diplomacy reiterated the commitment to the stipulations of the document, "in the face of imperialist threats and aggressions that endanger the genuine aspirations and well-being of the peoples of Our America.

“Signed on February 14, 1967, in Mexico City, the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (known as the Treaty of Tlatelolco) prohibits the testing, use, manufacture, acquisition, or deployment of such weapons in the region.

It also commits the signatory nations to use nuclear material and facilities under their jurisdiction exclusively for peaceful purposes, thereby establishing Latin America as the world's first nuclear-weapon-free zone. The document's preamble affirms that Latin American and Caribbean countries seek to contribute to ending the arms race, especially the nuclear arms race, and to consolidating a peaceful world founded on the sovereign equality of states, mutual respect, and good neighborliness.