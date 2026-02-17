Mexican people reaffirm their support to Cuba against U.S. hostility





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) Hundreds of Mexicans and Cubans residing in Mexico expressed their support to Cuba in the face of hostility from the United States government.

This was highlighted by the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, where solidarity groups gathered on Sunday to denounce Washington's aggressive, cruel, and inhumane policies.

According to reports, a collection center for aid to be sent to the Cuban people was also established at the embassy.

Eugenio Martinez, the Cuban ambassador to Mexico, thanked the Mexican people for their solidarity and assured them that the aid they have brought will reach the Cuban people.

Since last Friday, numerous collection points for aid to Cuba have been activated throughout Mexico as part of initiatives by the Morena Party and solidarity organizations, such as the Mexican Movement and the Jose Marti Association of Cuban Residents.

The Morena Party confirmed that, by Saturday, some 30 tons of food and medicine had been collected.