Brazilian Activists Support Cuba Amidst US Sanctions





Havana, Feb 13 (ACN) Brazil’s Landless Movement is heading a new supportive campaign along other local organizations to collect and ship medications to Cuba.



The initiative aims at breaking the financial siege preventing Cuba from purchasing basic health resources, according to Telesur TV network.



Landless Movement leader Joao Pedro Stedile denounced on social media the impact of the US blockade of Cuba. He said unilateral coercive US measures in force for over 60 years now hinder the island’s purchase of medications at the world market.



Brazilian organizations consider it an ethic duty to help relieve the suffering of those people fighting diseases in Cuba.