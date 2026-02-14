Blaze Near Cuban Oil Refinery Extinguished





Havana, Feb 13 (ACN) A fire reported near Havana’s Nico Lopez oil refinery was reported Friday afternoon by multiple reports on social media.



The Cuban Energy and Mines Ministry wrote on X that the blaze occurred in a warehouse in the area and had been extinguished, while a probe is still into the event. February 13, 2026 .



The Energy Ministry said that the Nico Lopez refinery continues to operate as usual after the fire was put under control. The blaze was prevented to spread to other areas; it only affected a warehouse containing unused products. No victims or injured persons were reported while a probe is still underway to find out the cause of the blaze.