



Havana, Feb 13 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba Friendship Association –made up of 10 organizations—in the locality of Lombardy adopted a program of actions against the media and psychological war that Washington has unleashed to divide the Cuban people.

Franco Tonon, coordinator of this social organization in that Italian region, stated in a message published in the newspaper 26 of Las Tunas, stemming from an event held at the Caribbean country’s consulate in Milan: “We will replace the blockade’s siege with that of international solidarity, and we will fight alongside Cuba for its sovereignty, freedom, and independence.”

“Cuba is not alone,” chanted the Italian activists at the solidarity gathering, attended by Jorge Luis Cepero Aguilar, Cuba’s ambassador in Milan, accompanied by Consul José Luis Darias.

It was emphasized at the meeting that this was not a ceremonial event, but rather a call to close ranks against the economic, financial, and commercial blockade of the island.

Cepero Aguilar recalled the crime committed in Venezuela by the United States government to kidnap the legitimate president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in an act of arrogance that violates international law and in which 32 Cubans died heroically.

For decades, activists from the Italy–Cuba Friendship Association have frequently visited the province of Las Tunas, carrying out solidarity activities in hospitals and educational centers to engage with staff, make donations, and work together to improve the facilities.



Mexico Could Open and Air lift to Send Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

Havana, Feb 13 (ACN) Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum said that they could open an airlift if Cuba requests it, so that other countries could send their support to the Caribbean island nation.

The Mexican president also said that flights from her country to Cuba are operative. Mexican flights to Cuba are not closed, and airplanes can come to refuel here. She noted as cited by PL news agency.

Two Mexican navy shops arrived this week in Cuba with over 200 tons of humanitarian aid. The Mexican head of state said that more aid will be bound to Cuba soon.