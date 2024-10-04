Cuba demands UN action against Israeli attacks





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez denounced the extension of Israel's genocidal attacks to Lebanon and demanded the involvement of the United Nations.



The Cuban leader referred to the bombing that took place early this morning in the south of Beirut in which Israel used internationally banned phosphorous munitions.



“Much like in Gaza, another Zionist policy of scorched earth and martyred people is under way there with the use of weapons forbidden by international agreements”, he wrote.



As part of its offensive “against Hezbollah targets” in Lebanon, Israel launched some 20 attacks today against residential buildings in southern Beirut.



According to official figures, the death toll of the campaign started a little over a week ago surpasses 1,000, on top of the more than 41,000 people killed since the beginning of the attacks in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.