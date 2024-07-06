UN Alerts about Dramatic Damage Inflicted by Hurricane Beryl





Havana, July 5 (ACN) The passage of hurricane Beryl on the Caribbean Sea inflicted dramatic damage on small island states in the area, where the United Nations assesses the consequences to give a response to major needs.



The storm ravaged islands like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada seriously damaging crucial services like telecommunications, homes and road infrastructure, said UN resident coordinator for the Eastern Caribbean Simon Springett.



Probably, 95 percent of the built stock has been destroyed, and this includes homes and all local businesses, said the UN official as cited by PL news agency.



Springett described as catastrophic the hurricane impact on tourism which is crucial for the economy of Caribbean island nations; however, other major facilities like airports and harbors were not severely damaged.



At least 40 thousand people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, more than 110 thousand Grenadians and over 900 thousand Jamaicans were severely affected by the storm.



The United Nations confirmed the allocation of four million dollars from its Central Emergency Response Fund to carry out humanitarian operations in Grenada, Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

