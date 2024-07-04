China will not allow Slander against its relations with Cuba





Havana, July 3 (ACN) China’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ming told reporters in Beijing that her government will not allow third parties to slander China-Cuba relations.



Responding to a Wall Street Journal article https://shorturl.at/g8mrw about alleged eavesdropping stations in Chinese military bases, the spokesperson said they had taken note of the article and also of statements by Cuban deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, describing the article as groundless. The alleged Chinese military bases have never existed, and have never been seen by anybody, the Cuban official noted.



Mao said that the US embassy in Cuba does not even consider the friendship, comradery and brotherhood between the peoples of China and Cuba, according to a report by PL news agency.



The Chinese official said that China-Cuba cooperation is open and direct and not aimed against any third country, and she went on to urge Washington to drop its interference in Cuban internal affairs, while she also denounced the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The WSJ report mentions Guantanamo, the obvious proof of the US illegal occupation of Cuban territory for over one century now, said Mao and also denounced the blacklisting of Cuba by Washington as a state sponsor of terrorism.