European Parliament’s anti-Cuban resolution deemed reprehensible

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) MEPs Manuel Pineda and Massimiliano Smeriglio joined today the widespread international rejection of a resolution approved Wednesday by the European Parliament on alleged violations and abuses of human rights in Cuba.



“The European Parliament once again becomes an instrument of the extreme right and approves an anti-Cuban resolution that is a dead letter,” tweeted Pineda, who assured that the European peoples are with Cuba despite the infamy of the resolution, adopted by 359 votes in favor, 226 against and 50 abstentions.



The Spanish politician added that this institution of the European Union (EU) has become a mouthpiece of the most conservative and extreme right-wing positions and thus contaminated what should be the house of Europe's sovereignty.



Pineda said that despite attempts to condemn Cuba and torpedo the 3rd EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit, scheduled for July 17 and 18, the Cuban delegation will be welcomed in Brussels, Belgium, with respect and admiration.



Also on Twitter, Italian MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio described what happened in the European Parliament as a serious act contrary to the agreement on political dialogue and cooperation between the EU and Cuba. “What remains as a positive note is the unity of the left, including the socialist group that voted against this resolution and in defense of the agreement; from here on out we will continue our battle together with the Cuban people,” he said.



Smeriglio stressed that the Summit of the Peoples, held in parallel with the 3rd Summit of Heads of State and Government EU-CELAC by social and political movements of Latin America and Europe, will be a response to the anti-Cuban resolution.



In the same social network, the Bolivian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba denounced that the European Parliament's resolution attempts to boycott, hinder and eventually suspend the EU-Cuba Agreement on political dialogue and cooperation and is yet another example of interference and neocolonialist vocation on the part of the European Parliament, which behaves as a satellite and lackey of the interests of the United States.



On her end, Aylín Álvarez, first secretary of the National Committee of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC), wrote: “To the European Parliament's interference in Cuban affairs, only one response is possible: dignity and sovereignty; we rely on the truth of a people that do not recognize any moral authority in these lackeys of the empire.”



In a public denunciation Monday, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, warned about the lack of transparency and the manipulative behavior of the European Union in the days leading up to the 3rd EU-CELAC Summit in an attempt to impose restrictive formats that will make direct and candid discussions impossible.



“Cuba will attend the Summit with a constructive attitude and contribute to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between CELAC and the EU, based on equality and mutual respect, for the benefit of the peoples,” he said.