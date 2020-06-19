American Republican Senators foster new attack on Cuban health collaborators



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (acn) A new attack against Cuba's medical missions abroad was promoted by three American senators of the Republican Party, with the presentation of a bill aimed at punishing countries that accept such solidarity cooperation.

This is happening at a time when a broad international campaign is advocating the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban doctors of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.

The aforementioned legislative proposal joins several actions undertaken to date from Washington to affect Cuba's medical solidarity.

Introduced by Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, the bill calls on the State Department to publish the list of countries that have contracts with the Cuba for its medical mission program.

According to the initiative, the federal entity should consider being a recipient nation of such Cuban aid as a factor in ranking the countries in its annual report on human trafficking.

The territories included in level three of that unilateral State Department report could be subject to potential restrictions on certain types of American foreign aid, and on other U.S. and multilateral funds, the text said.