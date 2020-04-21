Cuban Communist Party congratulates SWAPO on its 60th anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba sent congratulations to the South West African People's Organization (SWAPO) on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its foundation.

The message reads:

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the South West African People's Organization (SWAPO), the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba sends you its most sincere congratulations.

The relations between our parties were built with the sacrifice of thousands of African and Cuban heroes and martyrs who fought to preserve Angolan independence; to contribute to the achievement of Namibian independence, with the application of UN Resolution 435 and, together with the fighters of FAPLA, SWAPO, the ANC and Cubans, to defeat the segregationist and racist system of apartheid in South Africa.

On this special occasion, our fraternal greetings are extended to the historic leader and founding father of SWAPO and the Namibian nation, comrade Sam Nujoma, a close and faithful friend of Fidel, Raul and the Revolution, a defender, along with his government, of permanent solidarity with the Cuban people in its struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

During these years, more than 4,300 Cuban cooperation workers, in different sectors, have offered their services in Namibia and nearly 1,350 young Namibians have studied or are studying in Cuba, being an example of the friendship and cooperation between our people.

We reaffirm the solidarity and the commitment to continue deepening the relations between our two parties and nations.

Fraternally,

Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba