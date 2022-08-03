Cuban sprinter Espinosa for a place in the final at U20 World Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Reynaldo Espinosa will seek today his ticket to the final of the 100 meters flat (m/p), in the second competitive date of the U20 World Athletics Championship to be held in Cali, Colombia.



On Monday, Espinosa reached the semifinals by finishing second in heat 2 of the elimination heat of the hectometer, with a time of 10.41 seconds.



Yarima Garcia will also make her debut today for the Caribbean nation in the elimination round of the 100m/p, but in the women's category, and she will be in the fifth heat in search of advancing to the semifinals.



On the same day, Alejandro Parada will be looking for a medal in the long jump final.



He will be one of the 12 competitors in the duel to reach the podium in this event, where he qualified on Monday with a personal best of 7.95 meters (m).



With this result, the Cuban athlete achieved the best record among the 12 competitors who guaranteed his ticket to the discussion of the medals in the long jump, which required 7.80 m to advance to that decisive instance.



A year ago in Nairobi, Kenya, the Cubans won a title through Juan Carley Vazquez, in the shot put, as well as bronze medals for Shainer Reginfo in the 100 m/p and javelinist Yiselena Ballar.