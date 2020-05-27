Cuba issues 1st Tropical Cyclone Warning of the year

HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (acn) The Cuba Meteorology Institute Forecast Center issued at 8:30 am today the tropical cyclone warning number one corresponding to tropical storm Bertha.

Its center was located at 32.7 degrees North latitude and 79.4 degrees West longitude, a position that places it 50 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Charleston, in the American state of South Carolina.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kmh), with even higher gusts, and a central pressure of 1,009 hectopascals; it moves in a direction close to northwest at a rate of 15 kmh.

During the rest of the morning, it will show little change in organization and intensity due to its proximity to land and it is forecast that during the afternoon of today it will reach the state of South Carolina, weakening rapidly.