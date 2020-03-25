Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve starts preparation in Suriname

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve, which has been in Suriname since last Friday to combat the COVID-19, began its preparations in that country this Wednesday with a visit to the hospital that has been set up to deal with the new coronavirus.

According to Marcelino Medina, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, on Twitter, this group of Cuban professionals joins the humanistic work carried out by the more than 200 physicians of the Cuban medical brigade in this South American nation.

The team is part of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics 'Henry Reeve'. It is made up of 51 health professionals from all Cuban provinces, 74 percent women, and 28 have already fulfilled medical cooperation missions in different nations.

According to Dr. Marianela Ortega, head of the Cuban Medical Brigade which remains in Suriname, the authorities of this country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, requested from Cuba a contingent of health professionals due to the trust and capacity shown in dealing with disaster situations and major epidemics, Prensa Latina reported.