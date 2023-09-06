Cuban deputy PM holds talks with Dominican foreign minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, vice prime minister of the Republic of Cuba and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, exchanged today with Roberto Alvarez Gil, head of foreign affairs from the Dominican Republic, at the Council of Ministers in Havana.



Alvarez Gil, who is on an official visit to Cuba, stressed the importance of the meeting to strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries in different sectors such as biotechnology, education and trade.



The Dominican diplomat was also interested in medical collaboration, an area in which Cuba has accumulated a great deal of experience.



He conveyed to the Government and people of Cuba the greetings of President Luis Abinader.



Cabrisas Ruiz said that the dialogue held Tuesday with the Dominican delegation headed by Alvarez Gil is a symbol of the willingness of both nations to strengthen cooperation ties in science, environment, higher education and economy in general.



Cuban deputy prime minister and head of foreign trade and investment took advantage of the occasion to express his gratitude for the donations of food and medicines received from the Dominican Republic after the accident that occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and during the complex moments of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Gil's official visit to Cuba will end today.



During his stay in Cuba, he held exchanges with Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, as well as with Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, deputy minister of foreign affairs.



The Caribbean nation and the Dominican Republic reestablished bilateral relations on April 16, 1998 after the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to that nation.