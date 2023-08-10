Domestic made beer could replace imports in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) The factory that produces Parranda, owned by Cervecería Cubana S.A., could in the near future replace imports of this highly demanded product in the island.



The process in the plant, located in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), is fully automated, and Arnaud van Schaik, general director of the joint venture, said in exclusive statements to ACN that one of the main objectives of the investment is to meet the demand for beer and expand the installed capacity of 1.5 million hectoliters and reach three million.



He said that the project was conceived in the middle of the pandemic, the first stone was laid by video-conference and in only twenty months they concluded the work, which has the most modern equipment in the country and in Latin America, and a group of highly qualified professionals.



Cervecería Cubana S.A. is a joint venture between Cuba Ron S.A. and Swinkels Family Brewers Spain S.L., a Spanish subsidiary of the group of the same name based in Holland.



Juan Carlos González, commercial director, explained that they recently began marketing Parranda, distinguished for combining freshness and flavor, with 4.8 percent alcohol by volume, in the western part of the island, according to the proximity to the factory, and is currently being extended to the center, and in the next few days will reach the provinces of the eastern region of Cuba.



With a communication strategy aimed at all audiences, it is presented in plastic bottles of 500 and 1,500 milliliters, it is inserted in the market both in foreign currency and local currency, and defends the ecological concept of recycling the containers.



For Ricardo Hernández, marketing specialist, this new beer that is making its way into the Cuban market intends to write a new chapter in the tradition of the well-known product, hence its name, synonymous with joy, revelry, and also with the most ancient festivities in the northern central part of the Caribbean nation.