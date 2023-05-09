Cuba and Cambodia to cooperate in agricultural sector





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Cuba and Cambodia ratified today the will to boost cooperation in agriculture, during the visit to Phnom Penh of a delegation from the Caribbean country, which included technical meetings and exchanges with local businessmen.



According to Prensa Latina, on the last day of his stay in Cambodia, the Cuban deputy minister of the sector, Maury Hechavarria, held a meeting with the head of agriculture, forestry resources and fisheries of Cambodia, Dith Tina, and both parties agreed to describe the visit as positive.



Among the most outstanding activities of the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture ( MINAG) representation in Cambodia was their participation in technical meetings to advance in the documents and actions of the collaboration project.



They also attended the business forum with Cambodian businessmen, particularly those involved in rice production.



At the Primalis Corporation, the standard bearer of rice exports in the Kingdom, the MINAG delegation appreciated the production process and the modern management of the industry, from the arrival of the grain with husks to the packaging, ready for distribution and consumption.



Another destination of the tour was the Center for the Development of Cambodian Agriculture, where advances in science and technology are applied in the cultivation of rice seeds.



The varieties, production and quality of these grains have turned Cambodia into one of the main exporters in the region.



The MINAG delegation will then travel to Vientiane, capital of Laos, in order to continue strengthening ties with that Asian nation in the agri-food field.