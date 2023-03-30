Cuba Takes Part at Panama’s Expocomer Business Fair





Havana, March 29 (ACN) Representatives of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Investment (Pro-Cuba) are participating at Expocomer 2023 International Business Fair, underway in Panama City.



The fair incudes conferences, business rounds and presentations, according to ProCuba, whose vice-director Manuel Cumbrado met with representatives of BridgeMarkets Company, settled at Panama’s Colon Free Zone. He also met with members of the Alcazar Company, interested in business opportunities in Cuba.



Cuba opened its exhibit pavilion at the fair on Wednesday in the presence of Ambassador Victor Manuel Cairo.



The event promotes business and trade among Panamanian and foreign companies, particularly in sectors like food, technology, electronics and logistics.

