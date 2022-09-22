Cuban economic actors to participate in tourism business fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) More than 100 economic actors have registered so far to participate at the 1st Business Round of solutions for tourism, scheduled to be held next 27 and 28 at the headquarters of the Marcelo Salado Local Development Project (PDL), in Playa municipality, in Havana.



During a videoconference with officials from Havana municipalities, Luis Carlos Gongora, coordinator of programs of the provincial government, insisted on inviting companies, MSMEs, non-agricultural cooperatives, PDL, agricultural producers and artists of the Cultural Goods Fund who can provide goods and services to the strategic sector to participate.



The objective of this exchange with representatives of hotel and non-hotel chains, tour operators and the logistics system, both in the capital and in Artemisa and Mayabeque(western region), and other territories that wish to participate, is to contribute to the substitution of imports in the tourism industry and to the productive chain.



Gongora mentioned as priorities or demands of the important sector nowadays the supply of food, beverages, fruits, vegetables, jams, soft drinks, linen, biodegradable products such as glasses and cutlery, uniforms and repair and maintenance services for facilities, transportation and air conditioning equipment, among others.



He explained that the business round is not of a commercial nature but, as its name indicates, it is for the parties to explore the potentialities and possibilities that the economic actors have in the solution of difficulties or needs present in hotels, chains and other facilities of the so-called leisure industry.



Tourism, as a driving force of the economy, not only benefits the nation but also contributes to the development or promotion of other sectors in particular, including MSMEs and cooperatives, both agricultural and non-agricultural, and farmers.